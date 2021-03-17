Latest news
- PC Chacko joins NCP, to campaign for Left in Kerala elections
- ‘Farmers’ agitation is very strong, has a deeper connect with rural people,’ says Jayant Chaudhary
- No back-door pact for defaulting promoters: What the Supreme Court ruling means
- Maharashtra: Higher education dept hostels set to be renamed Matoshree govt hostels
- ED sends notice to Bengal Home Secy in Metro Dairy case
- BJP’s Campaign Blitzkrieg Rajnath, Nadda, Yogi target one — Mamata
- Action will be taken against guilty, govt won’t shield anyone: NCP, Cong
- UP: Tigress carcass found, search launched after ‘cubs spotted’, says forest officer
In Photos: Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 launched with high refresh rates, four camerasMarch 17, 2021 7:53:38 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- In Trinamool manifesto, Mamata promises minimum income, student credit card with Rs 10 lakh limit
- Quick steps needed to stop Covid 'second peak': PM
- EntertainmentAnthony Mackie on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 'Show is very honest about what it means to be a Black Captain America'
- Entertainment'Adaab huzoor': Sara Ali Khan turns Noor for Manish Malhotra, check out her stunning looks
- TrendingWatch: Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall punched a YouTuber and here is how it went
- TrendingAviation expert's conversation with wife about timely arrival leaves netizens in splits
- SportsIndia Legends vs West Indies Legends: 1st Semi-Final LIVE
- SportsSouth Africa seal ODI series 4-1, give India plenty to think about ahead of World Cup
- OpinionTwo homegrown questions for Indian democrats
- A look at how stadiums are tackling Covid-19 crisis
- LifestyleMusic just happens, I don't go looking for it: Lucky Ali
- TechnologyDell XPS 13 (9310) review: The gold standard in premium Windows laptops