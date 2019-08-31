Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro: First look at the quad-camera phones

Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones have been launched in China. Both the phones come with a quad-camera setup at the back but the Pro variant is more premium with a 64MP primary sensor.

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 8 series with two phones - Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Both the phones come with a quad-camera setup at the back but the Pro variant is more premium with a 64MP primary sensor, while the standard Redmi Note 8 has a 12MP primary sensor. Xiaomi says that Redmi Note 8 Pro will be positioned differently with a completely different design, flagship-like performance, specifications. In China, the pricing starts at 1399 yuan (Rs 14,000 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 8 will cost 999 yuan (Rs 10,000 approximately) for the base storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. 

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a 6.53-inches screen, while the Redmi Note 8 has a slightly smaller 6.39-inches display, both having Full HD+ resolution.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek's gaming Helio G90T chipset and comes in either 6GB or 8GB RAM options coupled with 64GB or 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 8 packs Snapdragon 665 and will be available in 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Both the phones have four cameras at the back. The Pro variant sports a 64MP primary shooter, while the primary sensor of Redmi Note 8 is 48MP.

The rest of the three cameras are the same including an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP lens for depth-sensing.

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 20MP selfie camera and Redmi Note 8 a 13MP camera on the front.

In terms of battery, Redmi Note 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh one, while Redmi Note 8 has a smaller 4,000mAh battery. 18W fast charging is supported on both phones. Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro run MIUI 10, which is based on Android 9 Pie.

