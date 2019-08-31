Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro: First look at the quad-camera phones

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 8 series with two phones - Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Both the phones come with a quad-camera setup at the back but the Pro variant is more premium with a 64MP primary sensor, while the standard Redmi Note 8 has a 12MP primary sensor. Xiaomi says that Redmi Note 8 Pro will be positioned differently with a completely different design, flagship-like performance, specifications. In China, the pricing starts at 1399 yuan (Rs 14,000 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 8 will cost 999 yuan (Rs 10,000 approximately) for the base storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.