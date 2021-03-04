1 / 7

Redmi Note 10 comes in three colour variants; green, white and black. It comes in two configurations. The 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. The Redmi Note 10 goes on sale starting March 16 on Amazon India, Mi.com and Xiaomi's retail stores. (Image: Xiaomi)