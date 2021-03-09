Latest news
- Bengal elections: Fresh wave of defections in TMC: 5 dropped MLAs, 1 nominee join BJP
- Seven convicted of holding ‘illegal lion show’ in Gir forest, get up to 3 yrs in jail
- 'Villagers call and tell us not to visit; I was born in a farmer’s home. I am also hurt’: JJP MLA questions own govt
- Ahead of Modi visit, Mujib’s Dhaka comes alive inside a Mumbai studio
- Russia kept India out, US brings Delhi to talks table for Afghan peace plan
- Four years of Adityanath Govt: Govt to launch scheme for youths next week
- Bengal elections: TMC manifesto today, Mamata to file nomination a day after
- Project to develop Gandhi Ashram Memorial: Rupani to head governing council
- Explained: In recent controversies, IIMs and the question of autonomy
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in pictures: Check out the vintage bronze colourUpdated: March 9, 2021 1:20:36 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesDelhi Budget 2021: Focus on education, health in AAP govt's 'desh bhakti' budget
- CitiesKarnataka sex CD scandal: Video 'political conspiracy', knew about it months ago, says Ramesh Jarkiholi
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, confirms mother Neetu Kapoor
- EntertainmentSimi Garewal calls Meghan Markle 'liar, evil' after viral interview with Prince Harry
- TrendingWatch: Seattle residents line up to cheer girl on the day of her last chemo treatment
- TrendingMan seeks Pune cop's 'help' to ask out woman during Twitter chat, his reply wins the internet
- SportsDon’t worry about Kohli
- SportsWith help from Ali and Rocky, Manish Kaushik defeats fear, wins gold
- OpinionThe real victims of nativist labour laws? Low-income migrant workers
- Explained: Revisiting the quota template
- Lifestyle'The Queen's Gambit' to be adapted as stage musical
- TechnologyApple's next big launch event could take place on March 23