1 / 7

Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi 9 prime smartphone in India priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is being made available in Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black and Sunrise Flare colour options. Key features of the device include a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a quad-camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 18W fast charging support and a 5,020mAh battery. It will go up against the Realme Narzo 10 and the Samsung Galaxy M11 in India. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)