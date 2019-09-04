Realme XT’s 64MP cameras: A look at the camera samples

Realme XT, the phone with a 64MP primary rear camera has been showcased by the company. Though details like its price or when will it be launched in India are unclear at this point, we got our hands on the Realme XT and tried out its camera. The phone gets four cameras at the back, a combination of a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP lenses that for depth-sensing and macro. The photos that we clicked were using the Ultra 64MP mode, which can be accessed from within the three-vertical line menu on the bottom left in the camera app.