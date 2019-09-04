Toggle Menu Sections
Realme XT’s 64MP cameras: A look at the camera samples

Realme XT has four cameras at the back with a 64MP primary sensor. Ahead of India launch, we tried out the Realme XT's camera and here's our first impressions. It is unclear when Realme XT will be unveiled in India or how much it will cost.

Realme XT, the phone with a 64MP primary rear camera has been showcased by the company. Though details like its price or when will it be launched in India are unclear at this point, we got our hands on the Realme XT and tried out its camera. The phone gets four cameras at the back, a combination of a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP lenses that for depth-sensing and macro. The photos that we clicked were using the Ultra 64MP mode, which can be accessed from within the three-vertical line menu on the bottom left in the camera app.

Realme XT is capable of producing some really sharp pictures with bright colours in places where there is ample natural light. (Realme XT camera sample) (Image resized for web)

Realme XT camera sample in bright outdoor. (Image resized for web)

Even in low-light, the photos looked crisp with details intact. (Realme XT camera sample) (Image resized for web)

The loss of details is minimum even when zoomed in, especially around the focus area. (Realme XT camera sample) (Image resized after zooming in)

We liked how it manages to keep the colours close to natural even in dimly lit places. (Realme XT camera sample) (Image resized for web)

However, not all low-light photos were as sharp. (Realme XT camera sample) (Image resized for web)

The camera can capture details in photos really well, which is great. (Realme XT camera sample) (Image resized for web)

