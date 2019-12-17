1 / 8

Realme X2 smartphone has been launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 30W fast charging support and 64MP quad-cameras. The mid-range phone s priced starting at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and goes up to Rs 19,999 for the higher-end 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant. There's the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant as well, which will cost Rs 18,999. Realme X2 has a design, battery, and quad-cameras similar to Realme XT, though there are several differences as well. Realme also launched its truly wireless earbuds called Buds Air priced at Rs 3,999. In addition, Realme Paysa, the company's own one-step financial service was announced at the Realme X2 launch event as well.