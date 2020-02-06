1 / 5

Realme today launched the Realme C3 in India that succeeds the last year's entry-level smartphone Realme C2. The new smartphone comes with new MediaTek Helio G70 processor, dual-rear cameras, and 5000mAh battery. The phone starts at Rs 6,999 and will go on sale starting February 14, 2020, via Flipkart. (Exress Photo: Karanveer Arora)