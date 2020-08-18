1 / 6

Realme has just launched a new budget smartphone, dubbed Realme C12 in India. Including this, the Realme C-series has a total of four phones to offer: Realme C3, Realme C11, Realme C12 and Realme C15. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options on August 24 via Realme.com and Flipkart. Offline sales will start on August 31. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)