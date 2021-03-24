1 / 6

The Realme 8 Pro has made its debut in India. The key selling point of the device is its 108MP quad rear camera setup. This is a 4G phone, which comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, an AMOLED display, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W charging. The device even features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 in India and interested customers can get it via Flipkart or Realme.com. (Image credit Ankita Garg/ Express Image)