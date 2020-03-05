1 / 9

Realme has just launched its Realme 6 smartphone in India priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is the successor to last year's Realme 5, which was a budget smartphone priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32Gb storage variant, Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Today we will be looking at how the new Realme 6 compares to its predecessor, the Realme 5.