2 / 7

The lineup includes the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 phone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is priced at Rs 15,999. The phone will go on sale on March 11 via Flipkart and realme.com. (Express Photo: Hansa Verma)