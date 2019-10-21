Technology Gallery We checked out PUBG Mobile India tour 2019 Grand finale and here’s what it looks like The India finals will take place in Kolkata in October. The Pune finals for the PUBG Mobile India tour 2019 (PMIT) took place in Kolkata on September 22 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) The first two chapters of PMIT 2019 took place in Jaipur and Guwahati. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) The Grand Finale of the PUBG Mobile India tour 2019 follows the success of the PUBG Mobile india series (finals at Hyderabad), PUBG Mobile campus championship (Finals in Bangaluru), and PUBG Mobile club open (Regional Finals in New Delhi), which were PUBG's first endeavours towards building an esports platfom for gaming enthusiasts in India. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) In the Pune finals, we got to see the top 20 teams from the West region battle it out for a spot in the finale of PMIT 2019. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) Tencent Games had revealed that during PMIT’s Pune chapter, over 4,25,000 games were played during online qualifiers. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) Over 70,000 registrations were made, featuring major teams like TeamHYDRA, ENTITY GAMING and RiP OFFICIAL. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) PMIT 2019 was open to all Indian residents who were over the level 20 mark. PMIT promises stage finalists a spot in the India finals, where they can win a total prize pool of Rs 1.5 crores. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) Over 2,000 players made it to the playoffs in Pune, from which the 20 best teams will fight it out at the Pune Finals. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) During the Jaipur edition, Rising Hydra won the finals, whereas, in Guwahati, 8Bit Rampage won. The India finals will take place in Kolkata in October. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) Pune Edition finale contestants include TEAM SYKE, TEAM KARMA OFFICIAL, TEAMH2O, PAiN Xenon, Rip Squad, Team Psyche, Team BUckshot, TeamHYDRA, Band of Brothers Esports, ORANGE ROCK, ViN SmOkE, ENTITY GAMING, NuDE NiNjAS, 9211, Instinct Shooters Official, Beyond Mayhems, God’s Reign, Team Mayhem, ETG and RiP OFFICIAL. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)