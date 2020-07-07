1 / 5

Poco has finally launched its second phone in India as an independent brand, called the Poco M2 Pro. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available via Flipkart. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)