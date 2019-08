Oppo Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 and is currently available starting September 20. Pre-orders will start on September 10. It sports a 6.55-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a display resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. It is available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)