The OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 in India and comes with features like SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, and heart rate monitoring, among others. OnePlus claims that users get 110 workout modes, including walking, jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, elliptical, badminton, yoga, cricket and others. It can also be used as the remote control for OnePlus TV. The watch can also automatically detect if you have fallen asleep, after which it can turn off the TV. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)