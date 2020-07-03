1 / 5

OnePlus has launched three new smart TVs in India under its new U and Y series. The OnePlus TV 32Y1 is priced at Rs 12,999, OnePlus TV 43Y1 is priced at Rs 22,999 and the OnePlus TV 55U1 is priced at Rs 49,999. All of these new smart TVs will be made available on Amazon starting July 5 and will soon also be made available in the offline market. India is the first country to get these ‘affordable’ TVs. Additionally, the company has stated that all of these TVs will be manufactured in India alongside the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)