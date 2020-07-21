1 / 9

OnePlus has finally launched its 'affordable' smartphone, OnePlus Nord in India and select markets. It will be made available in three RAM/storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. The device will be made available on Amazon and the company's official website starting August 4. It will be made available in offline stores soon after that. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)