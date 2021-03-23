1 / 9

The OnePlus 9 series is now official in India. It includes OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro version. OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The devices have a punch-hole display design. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The panel renders lively colours and deep blacks. The device's display operates at QHD+ resolution, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. OnePlus is selling the device in three brand new colours, including Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black. It is powered by Qualcomm's top-notch Snapdragon 888 processor, which is capable of delivering robust performance. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Express image)