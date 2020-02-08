2 / 8

According to the rumour mill, the OnePlus 8 Pro could come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will sport a quad camera setup on the back and a dual camera setup on the front, integrated inside of a pill-style punch hole, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The device is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and will be 5G-ready. Even though, various leaks suggest that the device will come with a pill-style punch hole the device renders created by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles only have a single camera cut-out. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles)