Technology Gallery OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is here and this is how it looks Here's a look at the new OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. This is the second time the company has teamed up with McLaren to design one of its smartphone. OnePlus has once again partnered with McLaren to design a special edition of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro. This is the second time the company has partnered with McLaren, the first time being with the OnePlus 6T. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora) OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with similar specifications to the OnePlus 7T Pro, with a few exceptions like 12GB of RAM. Other than that the only major changes are the design, packaging, accessories colour scheme and the software customisations. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora) OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sports a black back with a wooden pattern ingrained into it. Just like the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, this one also features a papaya orange border, which encompasses the whole border. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora) OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora) OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 10 skin on top. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora) The device features a completely bezel-less display with minimal borders. To achieve this the company is still using the same pop-up camera setup we got to see on the OnePlus 7 Pro. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora) Just like the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will also support the company’s own Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology, which is 23% faster from zero to 100 per cent than the Warp Charge 30 charger on the OnePlus 7 Pro. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora) OnePlus recently announced that all of its smartphones launched after the OnePlus 7T will come with a 90Hz Fluid display. Which is the case with this smartphone also. The company claims that the display used on the 7T Pro is better than the one used on the 7 Pro. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora) OnePlus 7T Pro will still use a pill-shaped camera module on the back, similar to the one we got to see on the OnePlus 7 Pro. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora)