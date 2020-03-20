1 / 12

HMD Global in an online livestream has launched four new Nokia phones, namely Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and a refresh of the iconic Nokia 5310. Nokia 8.3 5G starts at Euro 599 (approximately Rs 48,000), Nokia 5.3 starts at Euro 189 (approximately Rs 15,000, Nokia 1.3 is priced at Euro 95 (approximately Rs 7,500) and the Nokia 5310 is priced at Euro 39 (approximately Rs 3,000). Nokia 8.3 5G will be made available starting this summer, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 will be made available in April and the Nokia 5310 will be made available starting this month. The company has not said when it will be launching these devices in the Indian market.