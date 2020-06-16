1 / 8

HMD Global has launched another refreshed Nokia feature phone from the past, called the Nokia 5310. It is priced at Rs 3,399 and will be made available in the classic Black/Red and White/Red colour options starting June 23 via Amazon and the company's official website. The device will also be made available to customers via offline stores starting July 22. Pre-bookings for the device are now live on the company's official website. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)