LG has announced two new smartphones in its new X series ahead of MWC 2016 - the X cam and X screen. While LG X cam is just 5.2 mm thick, weighs 118g and sports dual cameras on the rear. This one comes with a 3D Bending Glass cover. LG X, on the other hand, will feature an “Always-on” second Screen, which until now has only been available on LG’s premium V10. The specs of the new phones have already been announced by the company. Read more here