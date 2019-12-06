1 / 13

MG (Morris Garages) Motors just showcased its first electric car for the Indian market at an event in New Delhi, called the MG ZS EV. It is one of the largest SUV's in the segment B of SUV's in India. The company is yet to reveal details regarding the pricing or the availability of the car, however, we expect it to be priced at around Rs 21,00,000 at the time of launch. The car will be made available initially in five cities via official MG Motor showrooms. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) (Source: Photo by Karanveer Singh Arora)