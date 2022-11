5 / 8

The moon is over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a lunar eclipse in Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Known as a blood moon, the moon appears a reddish-orange from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises and at the peak of the eclipse, the moon is 242,740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)