4 / 5

LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual-screen case is yet another exceptional product from LG. The company has always tried to experiment with something different and has also made it work. You can use one of the screens to play games and the other one can be used as a gamepad. LG smartly bundles a dual-screen accessory. This allows you to use the device as a game controller, a mini-laptop, and a stand or in a tent mode. It can also lay flat at 180 degrees. One can also fold the case take a call. LG bundles a magnetic connector as well which can be used to charge the device while using the Dual Screen case.