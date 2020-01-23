5 / 5

The NSO Group has denied using Pegasus to hack into Bezos' iPhone. The company on a post on its website stated, "shocked and appalled by the story that has been published with respect to alleged hacking of the phone of Mr. Jeff Bezos." "if this story is true, then it deserves a full investigation by all bodies providing such services to assure that their systems have not been used in this abuse," it added. The group has stated that it is willing to cooperate with the UN, Bezos and any other body to "fully understand these issues and to set guidelines and capabilities to assure the protection of human rights in the sale and use of surveillance equipment." (Image: AP)