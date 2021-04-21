1 / 6

The latest iMac from Apple features an M1 processor, a new design, and are available in a variety of colours. It ships with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with Apple's True Tone tech, P3 wide colour gamut, 500nits of peak brightness, and a low reflectivity coating. It offers two small fans, which is said to provide up to 50 percent quieter (<10 dB). The new iMac has a 1080p webcam, a studio-quality 3-mic array with beamforming tech, and a Dolby Atmos-certified 6-speaker system. It supports up to a 6K display, a new magnetic power connector and an adapter that integrates the Ethernet port. Apple also unveiled three new Magic Keyboard models and one of them features wireless Touch ID. The 24-inch iMac is being offered with support for up to 16GB memory, 1TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. Its price starts at Rs 18,900 and goes up to Rs 20,900 in India. It will be available for pre-orders from April 30.