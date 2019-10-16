Redmi Note 8 Pro in photos: Here’s our first look at the latest mid-range smartphone in townhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/technology-gallery/in-pictures-redmi-note-8-pro-launched-for-rs-14999-first-look-at-its-design-6071948/
Redmi Note 8 Pro in photos: Here’s our first look at the latest mid-range smartphone in town
Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone in India alongside the Redmi Note 8, Mi Air Purifier 2C, and MIUI 11. The Note 8 Pro features the MediaTek Helio G90T processor and 64MP quad-rear camera setup.