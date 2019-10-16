Toggle Menu Sections
Redmi Note 8 Pro in photos: Here’s our first look at the latest mid-range smartphone in town

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone in India alongside the Redmi Note 8, Mi Air Purifier 2C, and MIUI 11. The Note 8 Pro features the MediaTek Helio G90T processor and 64MP quad-rear camera setup.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India today for a starting price of Rs 14,999. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

The Redmi Note 8 Pro sports an Aura Design at the back and it comes in three colours-- Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The front camera is a 20MP selfie shooter. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

The Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with 6GB/8GB RAM options and there is also a dedicated microSD card slot as well. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

