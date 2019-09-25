Toggle Menu Sections
In pictures: Here’s how Xiaomi’s all-screen concept phone Mi MIX Alpha looks

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha is now out now and here the first pictures of the concept phone. It sports 180.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 108MP camera sensor.

The Mi MIX Alpha is a concept phone and it sports a Surround Display that goes all the way to the back in a strip with 180.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Mi MIX Alpha features a 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen with 2088×2250 pixels resolution, which is bigger than the 6.8-inch screen of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

The Mi MIX Alpha uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor that also powers the Mi 9 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha will be priced at Yuan 19,999, which is around Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency.

The Mi MIX Alpha sports the world’s first 108MP camera sensor made by Samsung. The secondary camera sensor on the phone is a 20MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The Mi MIX Alpha supports 5G connectivity, UFS 3.0, and 40W wired fast charging. The device is backed by a 4,050mAh battery.

