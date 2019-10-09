Toggle Menu Sections
[In pictures] Here's how Vivo Nex 3 looks with its Waterfall display

The Vivo Nex 3 isn’t just about a curved display. There’s a lot more to the premium smartphone. Here is the first look of the device.

The Vivo Nex 3 has a unique curved display that extends over the edges of the phone, but the phone is not just about a curved display.

A triple camera is fitted to the back that has a 64MP + 13MP (telephoto) + 13MP (ultrawide) combination.

The phone packs a 6.89-inch FHD+ POLED screen, which is dubbed as “waterfall” display by the company.

Since the curved display of Vivo Nex 3 extends over the edges of the phone, it doesn't have physical buttons but uses touch-sensitive buttons.

The Vivo Nex 3 features a 16MP front camera that is housed in a popup mechanism.

The Nex 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Nex 3 sports a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging via USB Type-C.

