Technology Gallery [In pictures] Here’s how Vivo Nex 3 looks with its Waterfall display The Vivo Nex 3 isn’t just about a curved display. There’s a lot more to the premium smartphone. Here is the first look of the device. The Vivo Nex 3 has a unique curved display that extends over the edges of the phone, but the phone is not just about a curved display. A triple camera is fitted to the back that has a 64MP + 13MP (telephoto) + 13MP (ultrawide) combination. The phone packs a 6.89-inch FHD+ POLED screen, which is dubbed as “waterfall” display by the company. Since the curved display of Vivo Nex 3 extends over the edges of the phone, it doesn't have physical buttons but uses touch-sensitive buttons. The Vivo Nex 3 features a 16MP front camera that is housed in a popup mechanism. The Nex 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo Nex 3 sports a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging via USB Type-C.