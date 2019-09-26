Toggle Menu Sections
In pictures: Here’s how the new OnePlus 7T with circular camera module looks like

OnePlus 7T has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 37,999. Here's how the new OnePlus device looks in pictures.

The OnePlus 7T has been priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 39,999.

The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and supports 1000 nits of brightness. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The OnePlus 7T sports a triple rear camera setup on the back that are hosted in a circular camera module. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The OnePlus 7T's HDR10+ screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and it features a matte-frosted glass back. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The rear camera specifications are-- 48MP primary lens + 12MP telephoto + 16MP ultrawide lens. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The OnePlus 7T features 3,800mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. It runs OxygenOS 10.0 based on Android 10. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The OnePlus 7T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

