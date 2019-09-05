In Pictures: First look at Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 7.2, 6.2, Nokia 800 Rugged, Nokia 110

Toggle Menu Sections
HMD Global has launched five phones at the ongoing IFA 2019 in Berlin, which includes the 2G feature phone Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Nokia Power Earbuds in two colour options were unveiled as well. Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 Android One phones are successors to Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1 respectively, while Nokia 800 marks the company's entry into the rugged smartphone category. Nokia is also bringing back its classic flip phone back as Nokia 2720 Flip with several new features such as support for 4G, Google Assistant as well as apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. First look at the Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

Nokia 7.2 has triple rear cameras, which is the highlight of the phone. The camera setup is a combination of a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP depth camera, and third 8MP camera. It sports a new Nordic design and has a satin finish at the back.

Nokia 7.2 will be available for 249 euros in Cyan Green, Charcol, and Ice colour options from September. Other specifications include 6.3-inch FHD+ PureDisplay display, 20MP Quad-Pixel front camera, Snapdragon 660 processor, and 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2 will be available from October at a price of 199 euros in Ceramic Black and Ice colour options. The phone gets a 6.3-inch FHD+ PureDisplay display. It is Snapdragon 636, while the battery is a 3,500mAh one. 

Nokia 6.2 also gets three cameras at the back - 16MP primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor, and 8MP wide-angle lens with LED flash. The front camera is 8MP.

Nokia 2720 Flip is the company's new flip phone and it comes with features like support for 4G, Google Assistant, WhatsApp, and Facebook apps as well. It sports two screens including an external 1.3-inch screen on top and a main 2.8-inch QVGA display. Nokia 2720 Flip comes in two colour options - Black and Grey - for 89 euros.

Nokia 2720 runs KaiOS and is powered by Qualcomm's 205 mobile platform. There is a 2MP rear camera with flash. The battery is 1,500mAh.

Nokia 800 Tough is the company's first rugged phone and it comes with features like IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, bigger buttons for easy usage when wearing gloves, anti-slip grip, and more. Nokia 800 Tough is priced at 109 euros and it will be available from October.

Nokia 800 Tough sports a candy bar design and 2.4-inches QVGA display. The back camera is 2MP with flash and the phone is powered by Qualcomm 205 mobile platform. It comes with military-grade MIL-STD-810G rating.

Nokia 110 is a dual SIM 2G feature phone with a candy bar design. It comes with up to 32GB internal storage, FM Radio, Snake game, qVGA rear camera, and up t 14 hours of talk time.

Nokia 110 will be available in Ocean Blue, Pink, and Black colour options for $20 from September. The phone features a 1.77-inch QQGVA display and runs Nokia Series 30+ software platform.

Nokia Power Earbuds come bundled with a 3,000mAh portable charging case, while the earbuds with a battery capacity of 50mAh each offer up to five hours of battery time. he Power Earbuds will be available in Charcol Black and Light Grey colour options.

Nokia Power Earbudad is waterproof at 1m for up to 30 minutes, thanks to IPX7 rating. The graphene drivers are of 6 mm. 

