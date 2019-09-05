In Pictures: First look at Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 7.2, 6.2, Nokia 800 Rugged, Nokia 110

HMD Global has launched five phones at the ongoing IFA 2019 in Berlin, which includes the 2G feature phone Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Nokia Power Earbuds in two colour options were unveiled as well. Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 Android One phones are successors to Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1 respectively, while Nokia 800 marks the company's entry into the rugged smartphone category. Nokia is also bringing back its classic flip phone back as Nokia 2720 Flip with several new features such as support for 4G, Google Assistant as well as apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. First look at the Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.