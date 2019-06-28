Technology Gallery In photos: Jony Ive’s long stint at Apple Jony Ive has decided to leave Apple and start his own design firm, here's a look at his near 30 years of career at Apple. Apple’s chief design officer Jony Ive is leaving the company after nearly 30 years. His career at the company started back in 1992. (Image: Bloomberg) Jony Ive was responsible for designing some of Apple’s most iconic products, including the iMac, iPod, and iPhone. (Image: Bloomberg) He has just announced that he will be leaving Apple to start an independent design company, which will be called LoveFrom. (Image: Bloomberg) He also announced that one of his first and biggest clients will be Apple. (Image: Bloomberg) Jony Ive before joining Apple as a full-time employee, worked on the original Apple PowerBook 140. (Image: Bloomberg) Apart from designing products Jony Ive has designed a number of other projects at Apple including the Apple Park Campus in California. (Image: Bloomberg)