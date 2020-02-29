1 / 5

Vivo yesterday unveiled its Apex 2020 concept globally, after facing a bit of delay due to the cancellation of MWC 2020. It is the third generation of the company’s Apex concept, which showcases the technologies that it might bring in its upcoming devices. Due to this being a concept smartphone, we can expect the company to not make this smartphone available to consumers. It features multiple technological advancements like an under-the display front camera, a gimbal stabilised back camera and 60W fast wireless charging.