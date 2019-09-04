Here’s the Reliance Jio Fiber router that will launch tomorrow

Toggle Menu Sections
Reliance Jio Fiber broadband service will be commercially launched tomorrow, here's a look at the router you will be required to purchase from the company.

Reliance Jio will be launching its Jio Fiber broadband service on September 5, which is tomorrow. Till now, the company was running beta tests in select areas, where it was providing the service for free and the consumers only had to get the router, which was made available for a refundable deposit of Rs 5,000. At the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani announced that the Jio Fiber plans will range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month and speeds will range from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan)

Along with its Jio Fiber broadband service the company will provide consumers with a free 4K set-top box and free landline connection. The company has also announced that it will also include access to popular OTT platforms with select plans. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan)

Jio Fiber will also come with bundled Jio Home Phone service, which will provide users with free voice calls across India. Jio also announced its Postpaid Plus service for the Jio Fiber customers with seamless data and voice connectivity. Users will be required to purchase landline handsets separately. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan)

During the AGM, Mukesh Ambani also stated that the company will be running a Jio Fiber Welcome offer, under which consumers opting for Jio Forever yearly plans will get a free HD or 4K LED TV. Jio will also give away 4K set-top-box for free as well. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan)

Reliance Jio is yet to reveal plan details for its Jio Fiber broadband service. However, interested users can head to the company's website to register their interest. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan)

