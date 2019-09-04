Here’s the Reliance Jio Fiber router that will launch tomorrow

Reliance Jio will be launching its Jio Fiber broadband service on September 5, which is tomorrow. Till now, the company was running beta tests in select areas, where it was providing the service for free and the consumers only had to get the router, which was made available for a refundable deposit of Rs 5,000. At the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani announced that the Jio Fiber plans will range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month and speeds will range from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan)