Samsung has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A51. It is priced at Rs 23,999 for the sole 6GB RAM variant. The device is available via retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. It comes in three colour options: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue. Launch offers include a one-time free screen replacement and a 5 per cent cashback on making the payment via Amazon Pay.