Here’s a look at the new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple on Tuesday launched three new smartphones: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at an event in Cupertino. This time along the company has tweaked its naming scheme a bit, with the iPhone 11 being the successor to the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max being the successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)