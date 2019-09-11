Technology Gallery Here’s a look at the new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Here's a look at the first photos of the just launched iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple on Tuesday launched three new smartphones: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at an event in Cupertino. This time along the company has tweaked its naming scheme a bit, with the iPhone 11 being the successor to the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max being the successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 64,900 for the base variant, whereas, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,09,990, respectively. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) All of the new iPhones are powered by the company's own A13 Bionic processor, which it claims is the most powerful processor to be put inside of a mobile phone. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) The iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch LCD display, similar to the one we saw being used in the iPhone XR. Whereas, the iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch display and the iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch display. Both the Pro variants of the iPhones sport a Super Retina XDR display. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Apple iPhone 11 is being made available in Black, White, Lavender, Red, Green and Yellow colour options. The Pro variants are being offered in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold colour options. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) All of the new iPhones still sport a huge notch on the front, which houses the mechanisms for its TrueDepth sensor. Face ID has been improved by 30 per cent. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) All of the new iPhones will be made available in India starting September 27. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)