Vivo's sub-brand iQOO recently launched its gaming smartphone in China. Though the smartphone is not available in India, indianexpress.com got a first look at it. Among the key features of Vivo iQOO are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB RAM, 44W fast charging, triple cameras at the back as well as mobile gaming features such as pressure-sensitive buttons on both the left and ride side as well as liquid cool technology. The iQOO is available in several storage configurations with the price for the base 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model starting at 2,998 yuan, which is approximately Rs 31,700 on conversion. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora)