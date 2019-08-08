Toggle Menu Sections
Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ in pictures: Take a look at Samsung’s latest flagship smartphoneshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/technology-gallery/galaxy-note-10-note-10-in-pictures-take-a-look-at-samsungs-latest-flagship-smartphones-5886791/

Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ in pictures: Take a look at Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones

Here's a look at the just launched Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones.

samsung galaxy note 10, samsung galaxy note 10 launch, samsung galaxy note 10 launch date, samsung galaxy note 10 price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus launch, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price in india, samsung galaxy note 10 plus specs, galaxy note 10, galaxy note 10 launch, galaxy note 10 price, galaxy note 10 price in india, galaxy note 10 screen size, galaxy note 10 battery, galaxy note 10 features, galaxy note 10 india launch

Samsung has just launched its latest flagship Note 10 series, which includes two smartphones: the Galaxy Note and and a bigger Galaxy Note 10+, at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

samsung galaxy note 10, samsung galaxy note 10 launch, samsung galaxy note 10 launch date, samsung galaxy note 10 price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus launch, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price in india, samsung galaxy note 10 plus specs, galaxy note 10, galaxy note 10 launch, galaxy note 10 price, galaxy note 10 price in india, galaxy note 10 screen size, galaxy note 10 battery, galaxy note 10 features, galaxy note 10 india launch

The Galaxy Note 10 has a smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ display, while the Note 10+ sports a larger 6.8-inch quad HD+ display. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

samsung galaxy note 10, samsung galaxy note 10 launch, samsung galaxy note 10 launch date, samsung galaxy note 10 price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus launch, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price in india, samsung galaxy note 10 plus specs, galaxy note 10, galaxy note 10 launch, galaxy note 10 price, galaxy note 10 price in india, galaxy note 10 screen size, galaxy note 10 battery, galaxy note 10 features, galaxy note 10 india launch

Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ come with the company's new “asymmetric” design language. They sport an Infinity-O with the punch hole positioned in the centre. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

samsung galaxy note 10, samsung galaxy note 10 launch, samsung galaxy note 10 launch date, samsung galaxy note 10 price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus launch, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price in india, samsung galaxy note 10 plus specs, galaxy note 10, galaxy note 10 launch, galaxy note 10 price, galaxy note 10 price in india, galaxy note 10 screen size, galaxy note 10 battery, galaxy note 10 features, galaxy note 10 india launch

Both the devices will run Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company's own OneUI skin on top. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

samsung galaxy note 10, samsung galaxy note 10 launch, samsung galaxy note 10 launch date, samsung galaxy note 10 price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus launch, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price in india, samsung galaxy note 10 plus specs, galaxy note 10, galaxy note 10 launch, galaxy note 10 price, galaxy note 10 price in india, galaxy note 10 screen size, galaxy note 10 battery, galaxy note 10 features, galaxy note 10 india launch

The Galaxy Note 10 comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ only has the 12GB RAM option paired with 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The Note 10+ also comes with support for a microSD card expandable up to 1TB, which the standard model lacks. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

samsung galaxy note 10, samsung galaxy note 10 launch, samsung galaxy note 10 launch date, samsung galaxy note 10 price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus launch, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price in india, samsung galaxy note 10 plus specs, galaxy note 10, galaxy note 10 launch, galaxy note 10 price, galaxy note 10 price in india, galaxy note 10 screen size, galaxy note 10 battery, galaxy note 10 features, galaxy note 10 india launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will support 25W fast charging, whereas, the Note 10+ will support 45W fast charging. However, both the devices will come bundled with a 25W fast charger. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

samsung galaxy note 10, samsung galaxy note 10 launch, samsung galaxy note 10 launch date, samsung galaxy note 10 price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price, samsung galaxy note 10 plus launch, samsung galaxy note 10 plus price in india, samsung galaxy note 10 plus specs, galaxy note 10, galaxy note 10 launch, galaxy note 10 price, galaxy note 10 price in india, galaxy note 10 screen size, galaxy note 10 battery, galaxy note 10 features, galaxy note 10 india launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with five cameras on the back consisting of a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 3D depth lens. The Galaxy Note 10 feature the same set of cameras, barring the 3D depth lens on the back. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android