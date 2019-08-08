Technology Gallery Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ in pictures: Take a look at Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones Here's a look at the just launched Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones. Samsung has just launched its latest flagship Note 10 series, which includes two smartphones: the Galaxy Note and and a bigger Galaxy Note 10+, at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) The Galaxy Note 10 has a smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ display, while the Note 10+ sports a larger 6.8-inch quad HD+ display. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ come with the company's new “asymmetric” design language. They sport an Infinity-O with the punch hole positioned in the centre. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Both the devices will run Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company's own OneUI skin on top. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) The Galaxy Note 10 comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ only has the 12GB RAM option paired with 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The Note 10+ also comes with support for a microSD card expandable up to 1TB, which the standard model lacks. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will support 25W fast charging, whereas, the Note 10+ will support 45W fast charging. However, both the devices will come bundled with a 25W fast charger. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with five cameras on the back consisting of a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 3D depth lens. The Galaxy Note 10 feature the same set of cameras, barring the 3D depth lens on the back. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)