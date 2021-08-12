2 / 12

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a primary 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel which the brand calls the Infinity Flex Display. It comes with a resolution of 2208×1768 pixels with 374ppi (pixels per inch) and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The second panel is a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2268×832 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone is also about 10 grams lighter than the Fold 2 at 271 grams.