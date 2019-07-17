Technology Gallery First photos: Redmi K20 Pro Gold and Diamond edition priced at Rs 4,80,000 Xiaomi has launched its first smartphone to be built out of real gold and diamonds, the Redmi K20 Pro and it is priced at Rs 4,80,000. Xiaomi today launched its flagship smartphone the Redmi K20 Pro in India. It starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. However, the most expensive model costs Rs 4,80,000. Xiaomi has announced that it will be producing only 20 units of the special Gold and Diamond edition of the Redmi K20 Pro in India. The company has not divulged any details as to when or where it will be selling the devices as of now, the company might reveal the details later. The Gold and Diamond edition of the Redmi K20 Pro is made out of pure gold and has diamonds studded on the back. Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an integrated in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. Redmi K20 Pro is the industry’s first smartphone to feature hardware dimming feature for its screen to address the pulse width flickering (PWF) problem and improved picture colour accuracy. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology. However, to get the 27W fast charging, you will be required to purchase a separate 27W fast charger from the company. Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP and an 8MP sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.