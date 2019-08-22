Technology Gallery First look at Xiaomi Mi A3: The Android One device looks good in pictures Xiaomi launched its third-gen Android One powered smartphone, Mi A3, in India for a starting price of Rs 12,999. Check out the device in pictures. Xiaomi recently launched its third-gen Android One device, Mi A3 in India. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Xiaomi Mi A3 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM +64GB storage and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, backed by a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Mi A3 sports a triple camera setup-- 48MP primary sensor + 8MP ultrawide angle lens + 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the phone is a 32MP selfie shooter. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1580×720 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back as well as P2i nano-coating for splash resistance. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)