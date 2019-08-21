Technology Gallery First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Is this the best flagship? Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ just launched in India, here is the first look at how the new device looks like. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be made available in two storage variants 256GB and 512GB priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. It will be made available in Aura Black, Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Red colour options. The device will be made available to consumers starting August 23 via online channels, offline retailers and the company's own online store. Consumers who pre-bood the device will get the Galaxy Buds at Rs 4,999 or the Galaxy Watch Active at Rs 9,999. Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ come bundled with the new S-Pen. The new S-Pen supports Air Actions, which utilises the in-built sensors along with Bluetooth Low Energy support. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor, a 16MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and a DepthVision sensor. Samsung Galaxy S-Pen looks similar to the one that shipped with the Galaxy Note 9, however, it does come with a slew of improvements. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be made available in Aura Black, Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Red colour options. Samsung has also added S Pen handwriting recognition support for the four Indian languages: Hindi, Hinglish, Marathi and Urdu. The device sports a 10MP sensor on the front in a hole-punch design.