Technology Gallery First look at Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Crystal back looks good Here's a look at the first photos of the new Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have officially launched in India and start at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. Realme 5 will be made available starting August 27, whereas, the Realme 5 Pro will be made available starting September 4. Both the devices sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor. Realme 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor and the Pro variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE. The Realme 5 Pro has a 4000mAh battery, while the Realme 5 has a bigger 5,000mAh battery. Realme 5 comes with a 13MP front camera and the Realme 5 Pro sports a 16MP front camera. Both the devices come with a new holographic colour and diamond cutting texture at the back. Both the Realme 5 and 5 Pro are splash resistant according to the company, however, they do not come with an IP rating. Both the devices run Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company's own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.