PUBG Mobile in just a few years has become one of the biggest e-sports game currently in play. DreamHack has taken note and is having a PUBG Mobile tournament of its own called, the Pan Fest. During the event, gamers will be able to take part in the LAN tournaments of PUBG Mobile. Gamers can also view exclusive LAN parties with prominent PUBG Mobile influencers and e-sports players. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) (Source: Photo by Karanveer Singh Arora)