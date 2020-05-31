- Amit Shah: Wanted to ensure health infra in home states before letting migrants return
- How the 1896 plague epidemic shaped Mumbai
- Back in Bihar, migrants count days until they can return
- Industries open, 65,000 Haryana migrants drop plans to go home
- Gujarat: Health secy visits Mahisagar amid spurt in Covid-19 cases
- Fearing cancellation, migrants from Bengal board train to Cooch Behar
- Lockdown 5 Delhi plan: Partially open malls, limited hotel ops
- Pune: Ferried to station to catch train, & left behind, workers demand answers
- Gujarat: 621 more discharged as Covid death toll crosses 1,000-mark
- The lockdown may ruin our protected areas and forests
Douglas Hurley, Robert Behnken: Meet NASA astronauts from SpaceX Demo-2 missionPublished: May 31, 2020 7:00:55 am
- Talks on with China… LAC situation must be resolved: Rajnath
- TechnologySpaceX rocket blasts off into orbit with NASA astronauts
- EntertainmentBig stars will have to help in reducing costs: Mani Ratnam on filmmaking in post-lockdown world
- EntertainmentFour More Shots Please writer Devika Bhagat: Freedom to make a choice for yourself is a basic need
- TrendingIn Brazil, couples marry at drive-thru ceremonies amid COVID-19
- Trending'Let my building burn': Owners of Indian restaurant in Minneapolis want justice for George Floyd
- SportsWhen the wait finally ended for Viswanathan Anand
- SportsRohit Sharma nominated for Khel Ratna
- OpinionOver years, SC, like any other institution, stumbled on occasion, but quickly lifted itself
- Numbers explained: Delhi not only state non-transparent with tally
- LifestyleThe journey of Covid face masks: From boring monotones to stylish and designer
- TechnologyBest budget phones in June 2020: Realme Narzo 10 to Moto G8 Plus