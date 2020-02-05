1 / 7

Disney has announced that its Disney+ streaming service will launch in India on March 29. It will be rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar. Thus bringing its entire content library, including over 500 films, 7,500 TV episodes and exclusive shows from the Disney Universe to the new platform. This new rebranding might also bring in a new subscription regime to Hotstar, which currently offers Premium and VIP subscriptions, which cost Rs 999 and Rs 365 per year. (Image: Bloomberg)