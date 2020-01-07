8 / 9

The electrochromic glass used in the OnePlus Concept One has already been used in cars and planes. However, those glasses are thick. OnePlus, on the other hand, has made the glass exceptionally thin and light, without it being fragile. The glass panels on the OnePlus Concept One are just 0.1mm each, for a combined total of only 0.35mm. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) (Source: Photo by Nandagopal Rajan)